Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 13.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,977,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,520,000 after acquiring an additional 949,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 21.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,495,000 after acquiring an additional 808,197 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 582.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,865,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,133,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,462,000 after acquiring an additional 175,028 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,334,000 after acquiring an additional 158,815 shares during the period. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.06.

KSS traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,645. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.86%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.