Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.20, 1,263,199 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 154% from the average session volume of 497,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADMS. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cowen set a $5.00 target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $103.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.08. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 149.97% and a negative net margin of 241.41%. The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 112,278 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 700,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 616,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 51,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

