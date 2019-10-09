Addenda Capital Inc. Has $10.76 Million Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Addenda Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GIL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,830,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,389 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $21,978,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,569,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,443,000 after purchasing an additional 489,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 72.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after acquiring an additional 349,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 46.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,068,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,373,000 after acquiring an additional 339,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 72,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,302. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.