Addenda Capital Inc. Has $22.64 Million Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,140 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 107,910 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 1.6% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.18% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $22,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,729,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $9,774,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.5% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.26.

NYSE AEM traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 59,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,392. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $33.10 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.31, a PEG ratio of 66.10 and a beta of -0.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.