Addenda Capital Inc. Has $73.20 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,377,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,380 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 5.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $73,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAM. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 96,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,577. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

