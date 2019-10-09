Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,052 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 2.8% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $40,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. 78,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNQ. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

