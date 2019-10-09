Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 19,457 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,457 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 25.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,924 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 9.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of State Street by 65.7% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $29,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,468.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $577,375 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STT stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. 67,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.51. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.