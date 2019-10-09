Addenda Capital Inc. Sells 454 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,308 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 12,204 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,558,955 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $82,952,000 after acquiring an additional 132,858 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $669,759,000 after acquiring an additional 638,947 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 76,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. ValuEngine lowered TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

TJX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 152,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

