ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.59

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.93. ADDvantage Technologies Group shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 8,283 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut ADDvantage Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 15.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of ADDvantage Technologies Group worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Cable Television and Telecommunications.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.