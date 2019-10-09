Advanced Internet Blocks Trading Up 50.2% Over Last Week (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 50.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a market capitalization of $226,576.00 and approximately $8,480.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00706105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011802 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00014467 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,852,523 coins and its circulating supply is 32,852,523 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Advanced Internet Blocks Coin Trading

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

