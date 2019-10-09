Advantage Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,453,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,988,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $120.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

