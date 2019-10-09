Advantage Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR)

Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ciner Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 1,820.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 736,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after buying an additional 697,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Ciner Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Ciner Resources by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

Ciner Resources stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,224. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ciner Resources LP has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $27.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $339.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.09.

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter. Ciner Resources had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ciner Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.