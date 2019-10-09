Advantage Investment Management LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Advantage Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 21.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 738.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 24.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

LMRK traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $17.79. 353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,540. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $453.57 million, a PE ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 193.25%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.