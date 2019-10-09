Advantage Investment Management LLC Has $292,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advantage Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Comcast by 23.1% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Cfra set a $50.00 target price on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $44.09. 540,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,489,235. The company has a market capitalization of $202.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

