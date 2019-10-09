Advantage Investment Management LLC Sells 49 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advantage Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,261,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT remained flat at $$383.78 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 459,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,408. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $385.21 and a 200 day moving average of $352.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.86.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total value of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

