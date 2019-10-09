Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.38. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 26,888,189 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

