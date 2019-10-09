AerCap (NYSE:AER) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AER. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on shares of AerCap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

AerCap stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 40,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,866. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.67. AerCap has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AER. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,468,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,967,000 after buying an additional 2,337,628 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,025,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,953,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

