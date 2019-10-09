Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.88

Africa Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.86. Africa Oil shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 588 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Africa Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Africa Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

