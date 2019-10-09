AI Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

AI Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom makes up approximately 3.3% of AI Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AI Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 5.9% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 109,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 146.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 108,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.19.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,727.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. 158,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,381. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.69%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.