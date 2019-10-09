AirSwap Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.96 Million (AST)

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, AirSwap has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1.96 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, AirSwap, OKEx and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00205965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.88 or 0.01068363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00032569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00090081 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap’s genesis date was September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Binance, OKEx, Liqui and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

