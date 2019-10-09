ALIS (ALIS) Market Cap Hits $1.04 Million

ALIS (CURRENCY:ALIS) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ALIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000305 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. ALIS has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $344.00 worth of ALIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ALIS has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALIS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00202173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.01064213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00032320 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00089621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALIS

ALIS’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. ALIS’s total supply is 75,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,387,437 tokens. The official website for ALIS is alismedia.jp. ALIS’s official Twitter account is @ALIS_media and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ALIS is /r/alis and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ALIS

ALIS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.