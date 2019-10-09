Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 770,953 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 919% from the previous session’s volume of 75,669 shares.The stock last traded at $4.28 and had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.39.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $63,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Read More: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.