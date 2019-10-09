Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

MDY stock remained flat at $$341.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 796,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,204. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $284.45 and a 12 month high of $362.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

