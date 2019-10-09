Alpha Windward LLC Decreases Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.63. 154,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,705. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $32.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.49.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 21,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $699,938.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,546.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

