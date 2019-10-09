Alpha Windward LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. SYNNEX comprises approximately 0.4% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 290.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $79,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 21.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total transaction of $32,484.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,643.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $53,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,518 shares of company stock worth $1,603,138. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.05. 17,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $115.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.44. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

SNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

