Alpha Windward LLC Has $840,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.6% of Alpha Windward LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 174,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,211,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,079,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,764,000 after purchasing an additional 638,298 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $525,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 398,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,414. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.53 and a 52 week high of $140.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.