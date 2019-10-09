Alpha Windward LLC Purchases New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 46,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 674,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.46. The company had a trading volume of 408,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,638. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $180.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $180.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $155.00 price target on Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.36.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.