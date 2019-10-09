Alpha Windward LLC Sells 300 Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its position in shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 1,687.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Avnet by 1,178.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avnet by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Avnet by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 13,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $595,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Philip R. Gallagher sold 24,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,644.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,519.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE AVT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The company had a trading volume of 60,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. Avnet has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $49.03.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

Avnet announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

