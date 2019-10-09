Alpha Windward LLC Sells 540 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 61.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.06.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

