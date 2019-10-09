Alpha Windward LLC Sells 660 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alpha Windward LLC lessened its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,538,000 after buying an additional 42,335 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CDW by 208.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 529,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 358,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.99. 1,497,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.52. CDW has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $124.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

