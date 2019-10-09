Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Alphabet by 180.0% during the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 35.1% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,391 shares of company stock worth $6,502,992. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $11.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,200.81. 32,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,305. The firm has a market cap of $838.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,289.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,204.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,171.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,378.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

