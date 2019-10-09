Altman Advisors Inc. Buys 144 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,760,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,046,469,000 after buying an additional 31,216 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after buying an additional 300,755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after buying an additional 376,248 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 811,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,840,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after buying an additional 318,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DPZ. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.00.

DPZ stock traded down $4.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.51. The stock had a trading volume of 102,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,596. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.50. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $302.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.23 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

