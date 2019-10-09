Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Lessened by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 166.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 189.0% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Altria Group by 214.0% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,470,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on MO. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.