AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Trading Up 5.1%

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) was up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.09, approximately 575,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 897,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMAG shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 64.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 260,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $1,903,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp bought 385,000 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $3,029,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAG. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,184 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

