Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is IMS Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of IMS Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,721.99. 1,864,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,126,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $851.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,778.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,847.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

