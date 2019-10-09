Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,252.81.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cowen set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,475,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $16.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,721.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,743. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $851.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,778.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,847.51.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

