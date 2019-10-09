Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.23% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 733.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ambac Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBC opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $892.32 million, a PE ratio of 76.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $89.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 78.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

