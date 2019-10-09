American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Sells 1,715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,550,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,194 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,901,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.34. 283,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,611,369. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day moving average of $53.93.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.3215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

