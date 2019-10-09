American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total transaction of $3,146,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $16.28 on Wednesday, hitting $1,721.79. 1,129,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $854.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,780.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,847.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

