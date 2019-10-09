American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 101.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 421,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,511,000 after buying an additional 211,586 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $2,811,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 63.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 189,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,419,000 after buying an additional 73,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $100.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $12,180,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 2,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total transaction of $239,503.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,207,937.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,659 shares of company stock valued at $16,533,319. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.