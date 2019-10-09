American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Morgan Stanley

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMH. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

AMH stock opened at $26.06 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $1,926,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $148,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

