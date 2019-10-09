American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.24

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.19, with a volume of 5074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMH. ValuEngine cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.04 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

In other news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 15.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,322,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,803,000 after buying an additional 1,247,543 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $472,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $10,210,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

