American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,950,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the previous session’s volume of 865,765 shares.The stock last traded at $6.45 and had previously closed at $6.01.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $324.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 81,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Outdoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

