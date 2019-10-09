American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.95

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $13.95. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.92, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRB shares. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 13.7% during the second quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.