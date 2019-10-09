AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 469,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,461.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 135,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 127,189 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.1% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 186,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,433,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,521,000 after acquiring an additional 306,161 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 45,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $1,783,089.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,838,676.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,631.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,091 shares of company stock worth $10,385,552 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.36 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.