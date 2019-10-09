Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.5% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,597. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $211.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $231.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.41.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total value of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

