Amino Network 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $188,747.00 (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Amino Network has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0724 or 0.00000844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and $188,747.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038209 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $529.15 or 0.06180691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000417 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001061 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00041283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016628 BTC.

Amino Network Profile

Amino Network (CRYPTO:AMIO) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,678,843 tokens. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amino Network is www.amino.world.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

