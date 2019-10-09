Amino Technologies (LON:AMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.39

Amino Technologies Plc (LON:AMO)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.39 and traded as low as $112.00. Amino Technologies shares last traded at $114.45, with a volume of 75,798 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Amino Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 117 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.39. The company has a market cap of $85.91 million and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

About Amino Technologies (LON:AMO)

Amino Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops Internet Protocol television (IPTV) software technologies and hardware platforms worldwide. The company's products enable the delivery of digital programming and interactivity over IP networks. It provides ENABLE, a virtual STB software that solves the legacy problems of operators to launch modern, virtualized, consumer-centric UX, and video services.

