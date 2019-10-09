Analysts Anticipate CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) to Post ($0.01) Earnings Per Share

CRH Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:CRHM) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. CRH Medical’s rating score has improved by 24.8% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $4.94 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given CRH Medical an industry rank of 75 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Bloom Burton upgraded CRH Medical from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

CRHM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,120. CRH Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

CRH Medical (NASDAQ:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

