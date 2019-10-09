Analysts Anticipate Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $409.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.01 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 25.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 69.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 550,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 13.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 917,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $126.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.24. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

